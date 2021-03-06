Attorney General Yost's statement on VOCA Funding Bill

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the introduction of the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 to the U.S. House and Senate:

"When tragedy strikes family and friends ask ‘What can we do?’ That’s where we come in — but we’re running out of money to help crime victims move on. This bill would restore federal funding for the state-run program that’s been falling off in recent years to provide that helping hand to victims and their families."

