Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Officer 3.5.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Police Officer Jose Anzora:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Jose Anzora after he was tragically injured while on-duty. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and his brothers and sisters at the Los Angeles Police Department as they mourn his loss and honor his service and sacrifice.”

On February 26, 2021, Officer Anzora, 31, was injured while directing traffic. Despite his courageous battle and the efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries on March 3. Officer Anzora joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 2011 and spent most of his career in the Newton area.

Officer Anzora is survived by his wife, Heather, and his mother.

In honor of Officer Anzora, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

