Tenn. National Guard Field Artillery Regiment to Deploy

SMYRNA, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment, headquartered in Chattanooga and with units in Pulaski, Lawrenceburg, Fayetteville, and Dayton, is departing this weekend for a 10-month deployment overseas.

Over 350 Soldiers will be leaving from Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on Sunday, March 7, shortly after a unit farewell ceremony. The 1-181st will be deploying to the Middle East in support of operations throughout the region.

"We have spent the last year training under unique circumstances,” said Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Jr., 1-181st Battalion Commander. “The Soldiers of this battalion have displayed an ability to step up and meet every challenge. I am 100% confident that they will continue to do so as we mobilize and deploy.”

After departing Tennessee, the 1-181st will be spending a few weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete additional mobilization training before heading overseas. While deployed, the Soldiers will be operating in multiple countries under CENTCOM.

Originally constituted in 1916, the 1-181st has participated in multiple conflicts to include World War I, World War II, Desert Storm, and the recent War on Terrorism in the Middle East. Currently, they are organized under 30th Troop Command, headquartered in Tullahoma.

