B.O.S.S. Class LLC CEO & Founder to Guide 1 Million Entrepreneurs to Lucrative Amazon Online Business Careers
E-commerce Amazon guru and self-made millionaire, Yassin Hall, launches an online university course that will propel entrepreneurs into lucrative success!ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yassin Hall, often referred to as an “Amazon Guru BOSS Lady,” acquired millions of dollars in sales via Amazon, what is referred to as “of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world.” Hall began teaching middle and high schoolers at Genesis Preparatory Academy in Fayetteville, Georgia through a course entitled, “How to Profit from Amazon and eBay.” In just 90 days, the students made $6,000 while managing their store during class time, an hour once a week.
In January 2021, two of the students opened Ebay stores. Another student, who lives with autism, started a t-shirt line. Hall’s autistic teen daughter, Yamisha, purchased her first home at the age of 17 with earnings from her own Amazon store.
“I am so proud of the young BOSSES! They were ecstatic to learn real-world entrepreneurial skills, and their success demonstrates the need for both B.O.S.S. Amazon and eBay Classes in more schools.” --Yassin Hall, CEO & Founder, B.O.S.S Class LLC
Watch the students celebrate listing their first item!
Hall touts the success of her own Amazon stores -- She purchased two homes and three vehicles during the pandemic. Her philanthropic efforts include supporting hurricane relief efforts -- supplying students in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Georgia with laptops and tablets needed to access the Internet for online learning.
To learn more about the courses, visit BossClassLLC.com. To learn more about Yassin Hall, visit YassinHall.com or follow her on Instagram @YassinHall.
About B.O.S.S. CLASS LLC – Built on Self-Motivated Success
B.O.S.S. CLASS, LLC is an online university that empowers individuals to own their own business as a seller on Amazon, the world’s #1 online retail store. B.O.S.S. CLASS, LLC educates others how to build a profitable Amazon business online that creates unlimited freedom and allows them to relax and enjoy the ultimate lifestyle of your dreams. Our unique proven online system teaches entrepreneurs how to invest in selling on Amazon, sell products in high demand and purchase low-cost inventory. Our goal is to guide 1 million entrepreneurs towards financial freedom and leave a legacy!
###
Yassin Hall
BOSS CLASS LLC
+1 678-870-4099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn