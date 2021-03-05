Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,916 in the last 365 days.

B.O.S.S. Class LLC CEO & Founder to Guide 1 Million Entrepreneurs to Lucrative Amazon Online Business Careers

Yassin Hall Black Amazon Guru Teaches Middle High School Students

Yassin Hall Black Amazon Guru Teaches Middle High School Students

E-commerce Amazon guru and self-made millionaire, Yassin Hall, launches an online university course that will propel entrepreneurs into lucrative success!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yassin Hall, often referred to as an “Amazon Guru BOSS Lady,” acquired millions of dollars in sales via Amazon, what is referred to as “of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world.” Hall began teaching middle and high schoolers at Genesis Preparatory Academy in Fayetteville, Georgia through a course entitled, “How to Profit from Amazon and eBay.” In just 90 days, the students made $6,000 while managing their store during class time, an hour once a week.

In January 2021, two of the students opened Ebay stores. Another student, who lives with autism, started a t-shirt line. Hall’s autistic teen daughter, Yamisha, purchased her first home at the age of 17 with earnings from her own Amazon store.

“I am so proud of the young BOSSES! They were ecstatic to learn real-world entrepreneurial skills, and their success demonstrates the need for both B.O.S.S. Amazon and eBay Classes in more schools.” --Yassin Hall, CEO & Founder, B.O.S.S Class LLC

Watch the students celebrate listing their first item!

Hall touts the success of her own Amazon stores -- She purchased two homes and three vehicles during the pandemic. Her philanthropic efforts include supporting hurricane relief efforts -- supplying students in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Georgia with laptops and tablets needed to access the Internet for online learning.

To learn more about the courses, visit BossClassLLC.com. To learn more about Yassin Hall, visit YassinHall.com or follow her on Instagram @YassinHall.

About B.O.S.S. CLASS LLC – Built on Self-Motivated Success

B.O.S.S. CLASS, LLC is an online university that empowers individuals to own their own business as a seller on Amazon, the world’s #1 online retail store. B.O.S.S. CLASS, LLC educates others how to build a profitable Amazon business online that creates unlimited freedom and allows them to relax and enjoy the ultimate lifestyle of your dreams. Our unique proven online system teaches entrepreneurs how to invest in selling on Amazon, sell products in high demand and purchase low-cost inventory. Our goal is to guide 1 million entrepreneurs towards financial freedom and leave a legacy!

###

Yassin Hall
BOSS CLASS LLC
+1 678-870-4099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

B.O.S.S. Class LLC CEO & Founder to Guide 1 Million Entrepreneurs to Lucrative Amazon Online Business Careers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.