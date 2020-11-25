Top Atlanta Private School Teaches Children How To Make Millions on Amazon with Items from Dollar Tree
Middle school youths are getting a head start to making millions. Genesis Prep partnered with Millionaire Yassin Hall as part of its financial literacy program.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The course curriculum includes: How to set up an eBay store from your classroom to earn six figures a year, creating the mindset for being an Entrepreneur; understanding how to manage money are just some of the lessons the middle and high school students at Genesis Preparatory Academy is learning. Yassin Hall is even teaching students with learning disabilities how to be financially savvy as she has experience paving the way for her autistic daughter to manage an Amazon store that earned her $155,000 at eighteen years of age.
“The lessons being applied in the curriculum is what I have created in my B.O.S.S. eBay Class,” says Hall. “Children are proving they are far more technologically advanced than we were at their age so it was no surprise that when I offered the class on August 31, within minutes about 60 students enrolled.” The revenue earned from selling on eBay the students will reinvest and open their Amazon store in 2021.
Hall says the pandemic has shown many that they must create additional streams of income and look into home-based businesses. Having earned over a million dollars selling through online platforms such as Amazon and eBay, Hall has been featured on multiple outlets including CBS & ABC for her earnings and ability to teach others how to “BOSS UP”.
“We are delighted to have found the BOSS CLASS LLC's eBay course that aligns with our curriculum expectations that will bring awareness and exposure into entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and critical thinking,” said Iris Blevins of Genesis Preparatory Academy.
While this is Hall’s first in-person class taught at a school in Georgia, her award-winning bestselling books on mental health chronicling her life as the daughter of a violent bipolar schizophrenic have been on the curriculums of several schools as reading material. She is also a philanthropist known for her hurricane relief efforts and supplying students in the US Virgin Islands with the laptops needed to get back to school online amidst the COVID19 pandemic.
