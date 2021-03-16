Nothing Is Off Limits with 8 At The Table: A Online Series Discussing Love, Sex, Relationships and Dating
The online series Discusses Love, Sex, Relationships and Dating in a No Judgement Zone, no topics are off limits.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tons of speculation exists as to whether dating and relationships are evolving for the better in 2021. Yet even in this time, 8 At The Table -- an online series distributed by YouTube and expressly Popular on Instagram and Tik Tok with roughly 1M views -- has generated heavy social media attention and a ton of accolades in the online community among millennials and the GenZ crowd, because it allows us to see ourselves in our entirety, as sexual beings, without judgement. The no judgement zone philosophy brought about through a diverse cast of influencers for candid conversations include topics your mother would disapprove of at the dinner table.
"When you put eight very different personalities together to talk about love, sex, and relationships in conjunction with all the complexities that come with it, a wild, unpredictable and highly entertaining conversation tends to ensue," says Alain Sajous, the series Creator and executive producer. Sajous used his entrepreneurial success to pivot into producing. When people can have open and honest discussions about topics that make most people slightly uncomfortable, the series has fulfilled it's mission by shaking up social media with weekly episodes that offer a fresh perspective.
Some of our most intimate conversations come from the act of breaking bread with an all-star cast. That concept is translated into the double-entendre of the 8 at the Table web series by bringing together eight people from different backgrounds, each with their own stories and vibrant personalities.
The hand-selected cast is as diverse and entertaining as the topics covered. In fact, some of the conversations would not be as relatable if it weren’t for the blend of personalities addressing the themes. While each episode features anywhere between two to eight cast members, the collective cast consists of over ten influencers and entertainment professionals from the Tri-State area.
Rashaan, known by his cast mates as “Rah”, is all about sharing the truth and wants to bring viewers on his journey with him. He believes that the truth can be used as a penalty or a reward, but regardless the truth will lead you to win in the end.
Amanda - The youngest cast member who brings a true GenZ/Millennial perspective to the table. She is a woman of many talents, a model, baker, and entrepreneur.
Holiday brings fire and ice to the table, the female rapper in the group who is unapologetically open and raw with her opinion. She is often one that isn’t afraid to go back and forth with other cast members that might not agree with her perspective.
Oliver is a character who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is transparent and vulnerable with his feelings, and uses that to bring open honesty to the table. Born and raised in Brooklyn, the NY native has used his own journey to self-awareness to bring a different level of understanding to the table.
Nikki is all about empowerment. She knows exactly what she wants, and she’s not afraid to say it - on camera and off. She fell in love with performing when she started dancing in school as a child. Now, she has her eyes set on seeing her name in lights.
Danny Duces, a quadruple threat is never afraid to bring the comedy - or the drama - to the table.
With an 80k following going strong on Instagram and over a million impressions monthly on YouTube, the series is well on its way to dominating the subject of love, sex and relationships. "It's like breaking bread with your bae", says Kojenwa, CEO at Zebra Public Relations. The series has been in production and running for over 3 years with segments released on social media platforms daily including Instagram and Tik Tok.
