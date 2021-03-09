Introducing Modern Yoga Teacher: GrowYogaBiz Announces Expansion and Re-Brand of the Global Yoga Marketing Platform
Formerly GrowYogaBiz, Modern Yoga Teacher Guides Teachers In Taking Their Teachings OnlineIDAHO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world with modern problems, we need modern solutions to match. The year 2020 presented a particular predicament, as fitness and wellness professionals such as yoga teachers were forced to close their doors to stop the spread of Covid-19. On the other hand, there has never been a higher demand for exercise and wellness resources that these studios and teachers have no experience in providing. Introducing Modern Yoga Teacher, formerly GrowYogaBiz, the world’s leading business marketing platform specifically designed for yoga teachers to take their services online.
The hardest hurdle facing modern-day yoga teachers is the rapid change in formatting. As virtual trainings reign supreme, many yoga teachers are struggling to keep up with the change. Modern Yoga Teacher has not only helped mitigate this struggle but helped countless instructors scale their business to unprecedented heights despite the current societal landscape.
Modern Yoga Teacher takes each client under their wing, to not only provide top-tier strategy marketing but also teach this tried and true method of niche-specific business marketing, step-by-step, so that teachers and studio owners can continue using this method on their own for years to come. By discovering any teacher’s niche within the yoga industry, Modern Yoga Teacher helps align instructors with their perfect clients, which is often a younger version of themselves.
Unfortunately, similar to the restaurant industry, most studios that open tend to fail in the first few years due to a lack of marketing and business strategy tailored to their target audience. Modern Yoga Teacher is the modern solution for those in need of a business coach who will ensure their classes not only survive, but thrive in a virtual capacity. Once their target audience has been identified, a signature offer is built based off of what these students truly need to change their lives.
"GrowYogaBiz has assisted over 67,000 yoga teachers. Students from different cultures and backgrounds have come together with a single mission: to support changing the world through the power of yoga. We felt it was time to change our name to embody what we help teachers become.” - Ryan Rockwell, CEO of Modern Yoga Teacher
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to supporting small business owners and yoga teachers; Modern Yoga Teacher’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with this long-anticipated re-brand and expansion into new markets.
To learn more about Modern Yoga Teacher, please visit: https://modernyogateacher.com/
About Modern Yoga Teacher
Modern Yoga Teacher, formerly GrowYogaBiz, is an online yoga marketing training platform available to studio owners and yoga teachers around the world. Founded in 2015 by Ryan Rockwell, GrowBizYoga aimed to provide business guidance, tactics, and coaching to studio owners and yoga teachers, to help create a virtual offer to stand the test of time. Since then, GrowYogaBiz grew to unprecedented heights, with over 67,000 clients in more than a dozen countries, calling for a new name for a truly modern brand. Modern Yoga Teacher uses a one-of-a-kind business marketing strategy to take yoga instruction online and facilitate lasting change for studios around the world.
