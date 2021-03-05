Court News ...

Pro Bono Honor Roll for 2020

Rule 6.1 of the South Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct encourages attorneys to, among other things, provide professional services at no fee or at a reduced fee to persons of limited means or to public service or charitable groups or organizations and to engage in activities for improving the law, the legal system or the legal profession. These services are desperately needed in South Carolina, where nearly a quarter of the citizens live at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines and qualify for free civil legal aid. A vast majority of those households experience civil legal problems, including problems with health care, housing conditions, disability access, veteran's benefits, and domestic violence, for which they cannot afford the services of a lawyer. The state's hardworking legal services organizations are simply unable to meet the legal needs of these citizens without assistance from private attorneys. South Carolina attorneys often step in and volunteer their services by providing direct representation, holding clinics, and answering questions for those of low or modest means.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina is extremely grateful for the pro bono services rendered by the members of the South Carolina Bar. These services not only help improve the lives of citizens of low means, but also help ensure a fair and efficient court system for all citizens. In recognition of the value of these services, the Supreme Court has established an annual Pro Bono Honor Roll for lawyers providing fifty or more hours of pro bono legal service in a calendar year. For 2020, the Supreme Court of South Carolina is pleased to recognize the following lawyers: