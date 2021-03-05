Pro Bono Honor Roll for 2020
Rule 6.1 of the South Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct encourages attorneys to, among other things, provide professional services at no fee or at a reduced fee to persons of limited means or to public service or charitable groups or organizations and to engage in activities for improving the law, the legal system or the legal profession. These services are desperately needed in South Carolina, where nearly a quarter of the citizens live at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines and qualify for free civil legal aid. A vast majority of those households experience civil legal problems, including problems with health care, housing conditions, disability access, veteran's benefits, and domestic violence, for which they cannot afford the services of a lawyer. The state's hardworking legal services organizations are simply unable to meet the legal needs of these citizens without assistance from private attorneys. South Carolina attorneys often step in and volunteer their services by providing direct representation, holding clinics, and answering questions for those of low or modest means.
The Supreme Court of South Carolina is extremely grateful for the pro bono services rendered by the members of the South Carolina Bar. These services not only help improve the lives of citizens of low means, but also help ensure a fair and efficient court system for all citizens. In recognition of the value of these services, the Supreme Court has established an annual Pro Bono Honor Roll for lawyers providing fifty or more hours of pro bono legal service in a calendar year. For 2020, the Supreme Court of South Carolina is pleased to recognize the following lawyers:
Norma Abbene Matthew A. Abee Lauren Acquaviva Christopher W. Adams Steven L. Alexander Howard W. Anderson, III Lee A. Anderson Scott C. Armstrong Tyler L. Arnold Adam R. Artigliere Nancy J. Arvay Michael E. Atwater Chasity S. Avinger Elizabeth F. Bailey Charles A. Ballish Regueiro Bradley B. Banias Roberta E. Barton James L. Bell Charles Stephen Bennett Jeffrey S. Berger V. Brian Bevon Joseph P. Bias Albert G. Bilbrey, Jr. Carolyn H. Blue Cherlyn W. Borjes John R.C. Bowen M. Celeste Bowers Reese R. Boyd, III Ryan S. Boyce Olesya V. Bracey Douglas A. Brackett Benjamin P. Brams Daniel J. Brewer Brennan T. Brooks Christopher T. Brumback Robert H. Brunson Lyndey R. Bryant Steven E. Buckingham Lindsay L. Builder M. Malissa Burnette James H. Burns Janet Butcher Robert J. Butcher Audrey A. Butler John M. Campbell Sharon B. Capers R. Christian Capps Peter F. Carroll George W. Carter, Jr. Christopher D. Casavale George B. Cauthen Mathias G. Chaplin Nicholas A. Charles Kenneth L. Childs J. Sterling Chillico Christopher E. Church Michael A. Cicero Robert A. Clark Sheria A. Clarke Patrick James Cleary Suzanne E. Coe Jack E. Cohoon Gregory L. Cole, Jr. Miles E. Coleman Paul T. Collins Colleen T. Condon L. David Condon Michelle M. Condon Andrew M. Connor William J. Cook Harmon L. Cooper John Townsend Cooper Stephanie S. Cooper Theresa M. Coughlin Sarah J.M. Cox West P. Cox William Crantford Mary-Patricia Crawford Cynthia S. Crick Axton D. Crolley Bailey D. Crosby Wade R. Crow Emma A. Cummings Shaquana M. Cuttino Rachael A. Dain Joseph P. D'Ambrosio E. Bart Daniel Christopher Daniels Justin R. Davidson D. Nichole Davis Meghan T. Davis Matthew S. Dean Gary F. De Bruin George R. DeLoach, III Monty D. Desai Kharimah R. Dessow Chadwick S. Devlin Michael B. Dodd Ian T. Duggan Debbie W. Durban Walter G. Dusky Elizabeth C. Edmondson Latonya D. Edwards Ryan D. Ellard Laura J. Evans Bradley T. Farrar Scott M. Federoff William M. Fleming Joseph E. Fornadel, III Paul W. Fountain Margaret M. Fox Jose A. Fuentes Susan McDonald Gaddy Debra Chay-von Galloway Isaac Garcia Elizabeth L. Garvish George G. Gatgounis Meagan T. Gentry Caroline M. Gieser Courtney N. Gilchrist Joseph C. Good, III Neil E. Grayson Nicholas G. Green Wilson W. Greene Kara S. Grevey Jeffrey K. Gurney Evan K. Guthrie John B. Hagerty Nikole D. Haltiwanger Tara A. Harris Carrie L. Harrison Bryan S. Haskins Olivia Hassler Sean C. Hastings Amber M. Hendrick James J. Hennigan Benjamin Hepner Andrew J. Hermiller P. Mason Hogue, Jr. Jonathan M. Holder Robert T. Homlar Andrew J. Hopkins Gina Horseman William C. Hubbard Skyler Hutto Carl H. Jacobson Philip W. Jamieson Kenneth A. Janik Judy D. Jarecki-Black Douglas Jennings, Jr. Carol A. Johnson James C. Johnson Sabrina L. Johnson Zandra L. Johnson Robert W. Jones William B. Jung Gerald A. Kaynard Edward T. Kelaher Trent Kernodle James W. Kerr Elle E. Klein Margaret Ann Kneece Tasha J. Kotz Steven R. Kropski John F. Kuppens Jeffrey W. Kuykendall Amy S. Lawrence Grant Burnette LeFever Amanda M. Leviner Jonathan E. Lewis Rebecca K. Lindahl John R. Long Brittany M. Lozanne Scott D. MacLatchie, Jr. Jenkins M. Mann Mary Ashley Martin L. Morgan Martin Lawton S. Matthews Steve A. Matthews Crystal McCall James F. McCrackin Kathleen McDaniel Jane A. McFaddin Thomas W. McGee Joshua R. McGlone Mark McLawhorn Collier McLeod Carol I. McMahan Martin C. McWilliams, Jr. Robert H. McWilliams Nicholas D. Mermiges John Meyers Connor J. Mitchell Graham Mitchell Justin Montgomery Julie L. Moore Thomas Moran Jacqueline Moss Christian J. Myers Matthew Myers Rosalyn H. Myers Thad L. Myers Tara E. Nauful C. Tyson Nettles Parrish S. Nordan Jeanne T. Norris Patrick F. O’Dea Theresa C. Palmquist Christopher J. Pappaioanou Wendy W. Parker E. Spencer Parris Elizabeth H. Parrott Matthew J. Pavlides Thomas B. Peterman Eli A. Poliakoff Brandon K. Poston Kevin Pratt Patricia S. Ravenhorst Kevin W. Reese Jason A. Richardson J. Christopher Riddle Annabelle B. Robertson John E. Robinson Jay L. Rogers Lisabeth K. Rogers Sybil D. Rosado Ingrid H. Rudolph Dowse B. Rustin Nicholas B. Saccogna Reem S. Sadik Dale R. Samuels John W. Sandlin Giles M. Schanen Wayne M. Scriven Pamella A. Seay Robert E. Seaman, III Casey M. Secor Wendi L. See Lynn Seithel Barbara M. Seymour David C. Shea Kirby D. Shealy, III Nekki Shutt Alwyn T. Silver William J. Sims G. Dana Sinkler Brandon S. Smith Jared D. Smith Lindsey L. Smith Emily M. Sordian Michael P. Stover Richard L. Strasburger, Jr. Caroline W. Streater Robert T. Streisel Erin Stuckey Michele L. Stumpe Edward D. Sullivan Vernon R. Sumwalt Mark C. Svalina Brent M. Takach Clifford H. Tall Jacob D. Taylor Jay T. Thompson Thomas J. Tobin Mark E. Tomaszek Minhdy T. Tran David G. Traylor Donna K. Tribble Brian W. Tyson Daniel R. Unumb Timothy S. VanDenBerg Lindsay S. Van Slambrook Charles S. Verdin, IV John C. Von Lehe Courtney E. Walsh Caroline A. Warner Paula T. Watford Ian Timberlake Watterson M. Thomas Webber, Jr. Daniel J. Westbrook Thad H. Westbrook Edward M. Whelan Nathan A. White James S. Whitaker Katherine N. Willett Bianca Williams Blake T. Williams Christopher L. Williams Mary S. Willis L. Rachel Wilson Sandi R. Wilson Thomas W. Winslow Ray H. Winters Jennifer P. Woodruff Patrick C. Wooten Alyssa M. Worsham Fatima A. Zeidan