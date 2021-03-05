Busch Rifle/Pistol Range to close March 10-11 for annual maintenance

Defiance, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close its rifle/pistol range at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance March 10-11. The rifle/pistol range will be offline for two days to enable contractors to perform lead cleaning of the shooting area. The range is scheduled to reopen March 12.

“It’s time for some deep cleaning to maintain the highest cleanliness and safety standards,” said Assistant Education Center Manger, Ted Coburn. MDC has contracted a specialized lead mitigation company to deep-clean the bullet trap, concrete, baffles, drains, shooting benches, and other surfaces. The procedure is a planned cleaning to remove any traces of lead as part of an annual safety protocol.

“The two-day closure of the Busch Rifle/Pistol Range is necessary to allow the company to properly do its job,” Coburn explained.

Busch Range’s other facilities, including the archery range, trap and skeet fields, and shotgun patterning board will remain open both days.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.