Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,918 in the last 365 days.

Busch Rifle/Pistol Range to close March 10-11 for annual maintenance

Defiance, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close its rifle/pistol range at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance March 10-11. The rifle/pistol range will be offline for two days to enable contractors to perform lead cleaning of the shooting area. The range is scheduled to reopen March 12.

“It’s time for some deep cleaning to maintain the highest cleanliness and safety standards,” said Assistant Education Center Manger, Ted Coburn.   MDC has contracted a specialized lead mitigation company to deep-clean the bullet trap, concrete, baffles, drains, shooting benches, and other surfaces. The procedure is a planned cleaning to remove any traces of lead as part of an annual safety protocol.

“The two-day closure of the Busch Rifle/Pistol Range is necessary to allow the company to properly do its job,” Coburn explained.

Busch Range’s other facilities, including the archery range, trap and skeet fields, and shotgun patterning board will remain open both days.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

You just read:

Busch Rifle/Pistol Range to close March 10-11 for annual maintenance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.