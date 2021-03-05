Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 1
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 585, legislation that would create provisions relating to funding allocations for institutions of higher education; Senate Bill 152, a measure that relates to education; and Senate Bill 581, which would modify provisions relating to workers’ compensation administrative law judges.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:
Eslinger-Podcast-030421 (3:28) Q: line as well.
- Senator Eslinger says lawmakers have completed the first half of an 18-week legislative session. Eslinger-1-030421 (:28) Q: those on Monday.
- Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 585 would create provisions relating to funding allocations for institutions of higher education. Eslinger-2-030421 (:34) Q: to our workforce.
- Senator Eslinger also says Senate Bill 152 relates to education. Eslinger-3-030421 (26) Q: into this program.
- Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 581 would modify provisions relating to workers’ compensation administrative law judges. Eslinger-4-030421 (:24) Q: line as well.