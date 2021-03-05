Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,918 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 1

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 585, legislation that would create provisions relating to funding allocations for institutions of higher education; Senate Bill 152, a measure that relates to education; and Senate Bill 581, which would modify provisions relating to workers’ compensation administrative law judges.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Eslinger-Podcast-030421  (3:28)  Q: line as well.

  1. Senator Eslinger says lawmakers have completed the first half of an 18-week legislative session. Eslinger-1-030421  (:28)  Q: those on Monday.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 585 would create provisions relating to funding allocations for institutions of higher education. Eslinger-2-030421  (:34)  Q: to our workforce.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says Senate Bill 152 relates to education. Eslinger-3-030421  (26)  Q: into this program.
  4. Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 581 would modify provisions relating to workers’ compensation administrative law judges. Eslinger-4-030421  (:24)  Q: line as well.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.