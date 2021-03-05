Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 5: Education

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:

  • Senate Bill 152, legislation that would modify provisions of the Missouri Education Savings Program;
  • Senate Bill 43, a measure that seeks to require health benefit plans to cover at least those hearing aids which are covered for those receiving benefits under MO HealthNet;
  • Education;
  • Senate Bill 140, which would authorize a tax credit for the sale of ethanol fuel; and
  • Senate Bill 243, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to the foreign ownership of agricultural land.

