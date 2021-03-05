US 75 Concrete Repairs

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced today that full-depth concrete repairs on US 75 in Grayson County are slated to begin on March 14.

The contractor, O. Trevino Construction, Roanoke, Texas, was granted 127 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.2 million. The target completion date for this work is November 2021, officials said.

The contractor will remove existing, damaged concrete pavement on US 75 from the Collin-Grayson County line northward to the Red River and install new concrete pavement. All work will be done at night, with work zone lane closures from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Thursday night. No work will be done on Friday and Saturday nights, to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Motorists who travel frequently along US 75 in Grayson County are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared for traffic delays while work zones are present, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.