Concora and MIFAB Announce Strategic Partnership
The Chicago-based manufacturer launches its Digital Experience Platform powered by Concora to streamline product selections and accelerate specifications, salesALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and MIFAB — a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial plumbing and drainage products — announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership.
This business alliance begins with the recent and successful launch of MIFAB’s brand-new website, which features the integration of Concora’s Digital Experience Platform technology. The Digital Experience Platform — which serves as a product information hub for MIFAB’s web visitors — not only serves as a branded extension of the MIFAB corporate website, but it also provides engineers and contractors with a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with MIFAB," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. "They understand that enhanced digital marketing means providing their design community (architects, engineers and contractors) with more than just a product list. Now they will be able to offer BIM and other digital assets in a marketplace-like, branded extension of their website."
The Digital Experience Platform equips MIFAB with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — product asset downloads, unique visits, project-related inquiries, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
“We are ecstatic to be partnering with Concora on this new digital journey for our customers. Easily accessible product information for our customers is at the forefront for our 2021 marketing strategy, which Concora has made seamlessly achievable.” Michael Whiteside, MIFAB President
In return, MIFAB’s design community has access to a plethora of technical product content — specification sheets, CSI Specifications sheets, and BIM/Revit content — and project management tools that accelerate product selections and increase the likelihood of specifications.
“This new platform will be a gamechanger for MIFAB’s customers. All our product lines which include specification drainage, interceptors, couplings, trench drains and more, will be integrated on this platform,” says Chris Hastings, National Trench Drain Sales Manager at MIFAB. “Our customers will quickly be able to locate any technical documents they need for their projects. Whether they are looking for a specification sheet, CAD or Revit details, the platform breaks down our product categories into an intelligent user interface available at their fingertips.”
Engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how MIFAB’s vast lineup of drains, trench drains and trap seal primers are now presented online are invited to visit https://mifab.concora.com.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About MIFAB
Established in 1982, MIFAB is a Chicago-based manufacturer of commercial plumbing products. MIFAB’s logical, function driven product lines replace confusion with simplicity and offer all the features required by today’s building practices- without the unnecessary duplication.
Learn more: www.mifab.com
