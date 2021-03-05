Pre-Configured 50 Ohm BNC Cable Assemblies Provide Flexible Option
Amphenol RF expands portfolio of BNC to BNC cable assemblies to offer additional configurations on popular RG-58 and RG-316 coax cables.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular BNC cable assembly series. This series features the high-performance BNC connector designed for a variety of popular flexible, semi-rigid and conformable cables. The latest additions to this product series are engineered to support the robust RG-58 and flexible RG-316 cables. These cable assemblies are suitable for a number of 50 ohm applications including test and measurement.
These BNC cable assemblies are available in multiple configurations – straight plug to straight jack, straight plug to right-angle jack, right-angle plug to straight jack – on both RG-58 and RG-316 in standard lengths from 6 inches to 30 meters and 6 inches to 48 inches, respectively. Custom lengths are available upon request.
BNC cable assemblies utilize high-quality BNC connectors which feature the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism for easy mating and un-mating. These connectors are manufactured from brass with nickel plating and offer reliable electrical performance up to 4 GHz.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
