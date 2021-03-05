Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Launches 5 Options for Consumers to Seamlessly Sell, Buy and Move
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) has introduced 5 industry disrupting alternatives to allow consumers to simplify the process of selling their homes. The alternative programs give sellers the power to explore their options with the Buyers-in-Waiting, Sell Easy, Buy Now and Sell It Later, Sell Now and Move Later, and Sell in Current Condition programs.
With the Buyers-In-Waiting program, sellers can take advantage of YHSGR’s Realty Bid RBID System and Buyers-in-Waiting database to access over 57,000 buyers. The program gives sellers exposure to thousands of pre-qualified buyers with guidance from award-winning real estate professionals.
The Sell Easy program, on the other hand, allows sellers to skip the listing process to meet the selling schedule that works for them in almost any market or location. Sellers using this option benefit from eliminating the need for staging and time-consuming setups. Instead, they can manage their sale online, including scheduling their closing date and accepting instant cash offers.
YHSGR’s Buy Now and Sell It Later option empowers homeowners to move into a new dream home while it’s still available. The program facilitates a competitive offer that is not contingent on the sale of the buyer’s current home so that they can move into the new home while preparing to sell the old one. Program participants note an increased ability to maximize their profits without having to go through extensive repairs or showings.
The fourth option, Sell Now and Move Later, is a program in which YHSGR’s corporate partner purchases a homeowner’s house and leases it back to them until they are ready to move. This option includes renting a home back with a 12-month lease. The sale and leaseback program provides liquidity without having to move, protects finances to help home shoppers qualify for a new mortgage, and allows the flexibility to buy the next home with having to sell a current property. Sellers can get the money they need immediately and simplify their transition to their new home.
“We’ve been at this a long time and what we have noticed time and again is that it would be much easier for homeowners to purchase their next home if they didn’t have to worry about timing the sale of their current property.” Said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “This is what prompted us to develop our innovative Sell Now and Move Later program. Now, clients have the option to sell their home immediately, avoiding many hassles of getting the home ready to go on the market. They get their funds instantly, so they can take their time to find the perfect property while conveniently leasing back their property until they are ready to move.”
Finally, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Sell In Current Condition program helps sellers sell their home in its current condition or financial state. Sellers can sell within days regardless of circumstances, proving them access to quick cash to put toward the purchase of a new home or to use to pay off debt. Like many of YHSGR’s selling options, this program allows the seller to save on the time, effort and cost of home improvements that are typically necessary for a home sale.
“With all our new home selling options, we are empowering sellers to sell their homes faster, for more money and with virtually no stress.” Said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Whichever option you choose, you have access to incredible benefits like getting liquidity without moving, staying in your home or moving out of your home on a timeline that actually works for your schedule, getting the best offer and accepting instant online offers and so much more. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are committed to creating clients for life and the programs that we develop are always to that end. Clients remember the unique experience of working with us as partners to buy and sell their properties in a manner that truly works in their favor.”
Those interested in the above-mentioned programs are encouraged to visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/sell/ for more information. Once an inquiry is submitted on the website, a seasoned YHSGR real estate professional will provide guidance on the right option, including cash estimates, to help sellers choose a program path that suits their goals.
About the Company
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
