Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE): BENEFICIAL and NECESSITY

The use of Subsurface Utility Engineering on your projects greatly reduces these risks by providing accurate and timely utility information.”
— Brian Holder, Subsurface Utility Engineering Project Manager
WARREN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine this: A large scale construction company is contracted to build a new apartment complex across the street from a school. The final paperwork goes through, the budget was agreed upon, the building design has already hit the press, and initial work has begun. While digging, the construction company representative strikes a natural gas line hidden below the surface. The company believed they were in the clear based on records they obtained from the county from the early 1990's, and they called 811 to double check the location of what they thought were the underground utilities. Unfortunately, what both records and the results from 811 did not show was the change of direction just below where the excavator struck the ground.

Let's take a look closer at this scenario and how this could have been prevented if subsurface utility engineering was utilized.

1. SAFETY: By utilizing Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), the change in direction of the natural gas line would have been identified much sooner; this would have prevented the excavator from striking the utility, would have solidified the safety of their workers and community members, and not have had the municipalities intervene.

2. COST SAVING: Having professional and experienced SUE technicians on job site to map out gas lines, electrical lines, water lines, sewage, and/or communication lines, eliminates the chance of striking any of these vital utilities and will effectively keep projects on time and on budget.

3. ACCURACY: By hiring Subsurface Utility Engineering technicians, the construction company would have had accurate and real time records of the site they were digging.

To learn more about Subsurface Utility Engineering services at Control Point Associates, Inc., and to read this news story in its entirety, please visit our website at https://cpasurvey.com/sue_benefical_and_necessity/

About Control Point Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Control Point Associates, Inc. has provided the talent needed for projects critical to our clients' success. With over 157 full-time employees, and the ability to mobilize over 47 field crews throughout the company, we offer a variety of Professional Land Surveying including traditional surveying, construction stakeout, 3-dimensional high-definition laser scanning and modeling, GIS, mobile LiDAR, subsurface utility engineering, UAV, aerial photogrammetry, and hydrographic services to meet the demands of our expanding client base.

