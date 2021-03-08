Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,035 in the last 365 days.

Control Point Associates, Inc.: The Evolution of UAV Capabilities

Control Point Associates, Inc. UAV Services

Utilizing UAV's mitigates the risk to the surveyor as the data acquisition can be carried out in a safe environment.”
— Richard Butkus III, UAV Operations Manager
WARREN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty years ago, the thought of a flying camera seemed like science fiction. Especially one capable of collecting survey–grade data. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's) or drones, as they are more commonly known, are now part of cutting-edge survey technology, and Control Point Associates Inc. is at the forefront of utilizing this technology.

Our certified pilots and staff provide premier solutions to today's professional survey market including construction monitoring, bridge and tower inspections, tree counts, agricultural monitoring, video marketing productions, 3D modeling, and 3D topographic mapping. Control Point Associates applies traditional survey methods along with advanced photogrammetry, thermal, and lidar technology, to enhance the final products and more value to our clients.

UAVs offer an alternative to an otherwise lengthy process. Gathering ground information in hard-to-reach places, such as dense forests, can now be acquired quickly and efficiently, saving time and money. Utilizing UAV's mitigates the risk to the surveyor as the data acquisition can be carried out in a safe environment.

Control Points Associates leads the way in evolving its methods and equipment as technology advances to ensure it continues to deliver top-quality and consistent products.

Michele Bruder
Control Point Associates Inc
+1 908-668-0099
email us here

You just read:

Control Point Associates, Inc.: The Evolution of UAV Capabilities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.