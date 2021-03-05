The CBD Haven Weekly Product Feature - NuLeaf Naturals 1800mg Full Spectrum Oil
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, inc. is delighted to announce this weeks featured product - NuLeaf Naturals 1800mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil.
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to announce this weeks featured product. The Nuleaf Naturals 1800mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil. As this is a newer product, customers and CBD enthusiasts are urged to hurry to their online store for a chance at getting top-quality CBD products, including the highly popular Nuleaf Naturals CBD branded products.
NuLeaf Naturals 1800mg CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes.
- All-natural with no additives or preservatives
- Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado, USA
- NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used
- Legal in all 50 states
Proprietary genetics allow NuLeaf to naturally create a whole plant CBD extract that is highly concentrated in CBD and contains significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, and more. Cannabinoids work synergistically with each other and are more effective when they are found together versus when they are isolated. This is known as the entourage effect.
Their advanced cultivation program promises continued enhancement of natural genetics and ensures a safe and regulated product, with unsurpassed potency and consistency. Their organic hemp plants are grown in Colorado with pristine rocky mountain water and harvested at peak perfection. NuLeaf Naturals controls the entire farming and production process from seed to shelf to guarantee the products are of the highest quality.
The CBD Haven e-commerce platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.
About
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Social CBD, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Nanocraft CBD and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com
