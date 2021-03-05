Powerful Data Analytics Technology Compares and Ranks ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’
"To our way of thinking, broadcast advertising is the place great books go to die.'”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson announce the use of revolutionary data analytics, to define the target audience for their watershed novel, ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE.’
— Mahne explained
“As is true for all industries, publishing has been permanently transformed by technology. In the case of BINGE, we used highly specialized analytics programs to build affinity marketing campaigns. To our way of thinking, broadcast advertising is the place great books go to die. BINGE has found a worldwide audience thanks to a customized approach we created, called narrowcasting.” Mahne explained.
Through the use of literary analytics software, Mahne and Robinson are able to predictively model their audience, allowing them to deliver highly customized marketing campaigns. Analytics software can assess a novel for a variety of factors, including writing style, subject matter, genre and the like. Once it has been mapped, the novel can be harmonized to its specific kind, by literally comparing it against all other world literature. This process produces something called, the author affinity model.
Mahne shared further, “In the case of BINGE, you can imagine how thrilled we were to discover a 96% affinity match to Dean Koontz. Koontz is one of the most prolific and widely read authors of our time, with over 450,000,000 books sold. Honestly, his readership demographics inform all of our advertising outreaches.”
Based on 2021 year to date book sales, Brainiac’s narrowcasting campaigns have been a huge success. The novel continues to leverage diverse platforms and formats, with chapter previews being serially distributed through Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Soundcloud, IGTV and YouTube.
If you love Koontz, you’re likely to love BINGE.
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook