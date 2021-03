Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Acquisition of ProDynn Distribution LLC

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding member shares in the capital of ProDynn Distribution, LLC ("ProDynn") (the "Transaction"), a distributor of branded all-natural foods, sports, and nutrition specialty supplements. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), dated March 5, 2021. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the sole member of ProDynn (the "Vendor") received aggregate consideration of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") issued to the Vendor at the closing time. The Price per Share at the close of the market on the day prior was $.85.

According to Joe Byrne, President & CEO of Emergence Global Enterprises, “The acquisition of ProDynn Distribution will provide the needed logistics and supply chain support that is needed by Emergence Global enterprises as we continue to expand our footprint across the food and nutrition marketplace.” Jeff Hoffman of ProDynn Distribution, LLC said that” This move to join a growing company in the health and nutrition marketplace provides ProDynn with additional products, channels, and potential customers as both companies continue to expand their scope of operations. We look forward to joining Emergence and bringing our great value, service, and dedication to our industry and customers.”

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Following the acquisition of Nubreed Nutrition, Inc., Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded sports and nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

