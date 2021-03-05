Restore Access to Social Media Amid the Myanmar Internet Ban Via Free VPN
Stay informed and connected.MYANMAR, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a month since the military took over the highest seat in Myanmar, detaining the elected officials and mandating new orders that caused its citizens to revolt. Amid the ongoing discord, the authorities even commanded a nationwide internet shutdown to hamper the flow of information within the country, suppressing everyone’s right to free speech.
This has caused a spike in demand for a circumvention tool that can help bypass the internet restrictions. In a recent study by a UK-based group, VPN downloads increased by more than 7,000% during the first week of the military coup in Myanmar. Having this at hand, the people were able to disseminate useful materials online and resume communication with each other.
How a free VPN helps with a nationwide internet ban
During a military coup, especially in an era where everything is digital, the first thing that is taken away is the people’s access to the internet. For this reason, installing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service is essential to stay connected to the world wide web. A VPN helps bypass the strict government-implemented internet restrictions through data encryption. By creating a secret tunnel right between the user and the remote server, one will be able to penetrate internet blocks without anyone knowing. Apart from that, every information that passes through the tunnel will remain hidden and safe from a third-party agent. This includes hackers, the government, or even one's own internet and mobile service providers.
A VPN also keeps a user’s identity anonymous by masking their real IP address and changing it to a different one. This is possible through connecting to a different server location. For example, a user from Myanmar can make it appear as though she is accessing the internet from the US by connecting to any US server. Thus, citizens within a country under a coup are free to post and share the real situation without the risk of getting arrested.
Key takeaway
The situation in Myanmar is getting more serious by the day. To stay informed and connected, one must do all the necessary ways to get around the restrictions. The easiest way to do it is by downloading a free and reliable VPN such as GoingVPN. It offers safe and unlimited internet data to help restore access to social media accounts, risk-free. To learn more, visit their website.
Stay in the loop of the latest news and stories regarding the Myanmar military coup by following reputable news sites and sources online.
GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter