VSP Middlesex- VAPO and VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A300793

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/01/21 at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers were notified of a man who had violated an Abuse Prevention Order against him. Subsequent investigation revealed Ivan Alcide had contacted an individual, which violated an Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions of Release. Alcide was cited and released for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release. Alcide was ordered to appear on 03/24/21 at 0800 at Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648