VSP Middlesex- VAPO and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300793
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/04/21 at 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/01/21 at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers were notified of a man who had violated an Abuse Prevention Order against him. Subsequent investigation revealed Ivan Alcide had contacted an individual, which violated an Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions of Release. Alcide was cited and released for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release. Alcide was ordered to appear on 03/24/21 at 0800 at Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648