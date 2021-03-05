Westminster Barracks / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100887

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Vermont State Police Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/4/2021 at 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland & Gray Highschool, Townshend

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS/Violation of conditions

ACCUSED: Jonathan Matyas

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a staff member at the Leland & Gray High School on Vermont Route 30 in Townshend (Windham County), Vermont, looking for assistance in dealing with a potential irate parent.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and made contact with 39-year-old Jonathan Matyas in the school's parking lot. Investigation revealed that Matyas' Vermont Driver's License was currently under criminal suspension and that he had active court conditions stating that he shall not operate a motor vehicle.

Matyas was issued a criminal citation for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license and violating his active conditions of release. Matyas is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on April 27, 2021, at 1100 hours, to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/2021 at 1100 hours

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.