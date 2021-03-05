Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,081 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21B100887 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                               

STATION: Vermont State Police Westminster  

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 3/4/2021 at 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland & Gray Highschool, Townshend  

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS/Violation of conditions 

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Matyas                                             

AGE: 39 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a staff member at the Leland & Gray High School on Vermont Route 30 in Townshend (Windham County), Vermont, looking for assistance in dealing with a potential irate parent. 

  

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and made contact with 39-year-old Jonathan Matyas in the school's parking lot.  Investigation revealed that Matyas' Vermont Driver's License was currently under criminal suspension and that he had active court conditions stating that he shall not operate a motor vehicle.  

  

Matyas was issued a criminal citation for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license and violating his active conditions of release.  Matyas is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on April 27, 2021, at 1100 hours, to answer the above charges. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME:   4/27/2021 at 1100 hours           

COURT: Brattleboro  

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.