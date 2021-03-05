Westminster Barracks / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100887
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Vermont State Police Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/4/2021 at 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland & Gray Highschool, Townshend
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS/Violation of conditions
ACCUSED: Jonathan Matyas
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a staff member at the Leland & Gray High School on Vermont Route 30 in Townshend (Windham County), Vermont, looking for assistance in dealing with a potential irate parent.
Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and made contact with 39-year-old Jonathan Matyas in the school's parking lot. Investigation revealed that Matyas' Vermont Driver's License was currently under criminal suspension and that he had active court conditions stating that he shall not operate a motor vehicle.
Matyas was issued a criminal citation for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license and violating his active conditions of release. Matyas is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on April 27, 2021, at 1100 hours, to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/2021 at 1100 hours
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.