Input sought on sustainable materials management

DES MOINES--DNR is gathering input and comment on a vision to conserve natural resources and protect the environment throughout a product’s life. Known as sustainable materials management (SMM), this approach emphasizes waste prevention throughout the lifecycle of manufacturing and distributing products.

DNR will host a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to noon March 25 to gather input and comment on specific strategies to transform a vision into Iowa's reality. Register for Iowa’s SMM stakeholder meeting to join us and share your view.

DNR worked with residents, businesses and institutions to craft the Iowa vision for SMM through 2019. This meeting will be the first of multiple stakeholder engagements to create specific SMM strategies through integrating technology, infrastructure, policies, funding and performance metrics.

Iowa's existing solid waste management system focuses primarily on waste discards and how to manage a material at the end of its useful life. This approach includes many positive attributes, such as recycling and composting waste discards into new products. However, it does not emphasize waste prevention or environmental impacts associated with the product’s lifecycle.

The Iowa SMM vision promotes finding new opportunities to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs associated with managing materials throughout their life cycle.

For additional information, email dnrsmmiowa@scsengineers.com.