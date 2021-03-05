Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,097 in the last 365 days.

Why facial piercings might assist increase mall site visitors

Signet Jewelers (SIG), owner of Zales, Kay Jewelers and Jared, is betting on facial piercings becoming popular during and after the pandemic. The company operates more than 500 Piercing Pagoda “kiosk”-type stores in malls nationwide that sell gold and silver chains, bracelets, rings, and earrings.

Until recently, customers could only get their ears pierced at the kiosks. Signet is currently in the process of expanding beyond ears to piercings involving the nose, eyebrow and lips, said Barry Gresky, Piercing Pagoda’s vice president of operations, administration and piercing services. The service costs $35 to $55, depending on the type of piercing and jewelry.

Gresky said the retailer was already getting plenty of inquiries pre-pandemic from shoppers asking about facial piercings and that the volume of inquiries has steadily escalated through last year “thanks to more people wanting to showcase their individuality on Instagram or on Zoom calls.”

“We’re learning that when people are…

The post Why facial piercings might assist increase mall site visitors appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Why facial piercings might assist increase mall site visitors

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.