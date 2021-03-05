Why facial piercings might assist increase mall site visitors

Signet Jewelers (SIG), owner of Zales, Kay Jewelers and Jared, is betting on facial piercings becoming popular during and after the pandemic. The company operates more than 500 Piercing Pagoda “kiosk”-type stores in malls nationwide that sell gold and silver chains, bracelets, rings, and earrings.

Until recently, customers could only get their ears pierced at the kiosks. Signet is currently in the process of expanding beyond ears to piercings involving the nose, eyebrow and lips, said Barry Gresky, Piercing Pagoda’s vice president of operations, administration and piercing services. The service costs $35 to $55, depending on the type of piercing and jewelry.

Gresky said the retailer was already getting plenty of inquiries pre-pandemic from shoppers asking about facial piercings and that the volume of inquiries has steadily escalated through last year “thanks to more people wanting to showcase their individuality on Instagram or on Zoom calls.”

“We’re learning that when people are…

