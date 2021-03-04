IDNR to Offer Customized Virtual Tours of Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources today announced a new initiative to offer virtual tours of the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site in Springfield.

The virtual tours will feature a live, on-screen interpreter from the IDNR Office of Land Management, as well as recorded segments of must-see features and interactive discussions that guide guests virtually through many of the rooms in the 12,000-square-foot Frank Lloyd Wright-designed mansion. The customized tours will include several special features: • Insights into daily life in the iconic house, including discussion of Susan Lawrence Dana's recipes; • Multi-sensory segments that blend music, photography and architecture; • Interactive surprises designed for youth; • Segments set aside for reflection; and • Dedicated time for questions and answers. "We are excited to offer these unique, interactive and educational opportunities to help audiences connect with IDNR staff to enjoy one of Illinois' most significant architectural treasures,” said Von Bandy, director of the IDNR Office of Land Management. “This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals, families, and classrooms." Virtual tours will be scheduled on mutually agreeable days and times by contacting IDNR and making reservations at 217-782-6776 or emailing the State Historic Sites Springfield at dnr.historicspringfield@illinois.gov.

The Dana-Thomas House is now open daily for in-person tours, along with all of the state historic sites. Guests can visit the IDNR website or EventBrite to make reservations and review public health guidance for historic sites visits. The agency website, historicspringfield.dnr.illinois.gov, includes a variety educational resources, including a teacher's packet, classroom activities and student worksheets. A recorded video tour and overview of the site also is available online. About State Historic Sites at Springfield The IDNR State Historic Sites team of public servants in Springfield preserves six nationally significant museums and monuments, allowing staff to share the sites' dynamic history with visitors from throughout the United States and around the world. Through the values of history, hospitality and health, we aim to ignite an appreciation for the people and places in Illinois that shaped the meaning of freedom and the character of our country. State Historic Sites are part of the IDNR Office of Land Management, which also oversees State Parks, State Recreation Areas, State Fish and Wildlife Areas, and State Habitat Areas.

