Gov. orders flags to half staff for late Rep. Ed Sandoval

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of long-serving former state lawmaker Ed Sandoval of Bernalillo County.

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff beginning Friday, March 5 through sundown Sunday, March 7.

The governor issued the following statement:

“For more than 30 years, Ed Sandoval was a faithful public servant, representing his constituents with warmth, integrity and decency. He was an honorable man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was kind, fair and always had a piece of candy for my children when they visited the Roundhouse. Ed was the kind of man who would call out of the blue just to ask if you were OK. I am deeply saddened to learn of his passing. He was a gentleman and I will miss him dearly. My prayers are with his family and loved ones as well as his colleagues from his distinguished time in the Legislature.”