Governor Lujan Grisham departs today for official trip to Spain

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Madrid, Spain today to participate in an educational and business outreach summit hosted by the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino.

The delegation will examine more than 500 years of shared history between the United States and Spain, especially the role of Spanish history in shaping the American story — from Santa Fe, New Mexico, the nation’s first capital, to St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city. The governor will also meet with Spanish business leaders to discuss opportunities for investment, with a focus on energy innovation and emerging technology.

Governor Lujan Grisham is scheduled to return to New Mexico on April 15 and participate in the Great New Mexico Cleanup on April 17 and 18. The governor’s travel to Madrid is being paid for by the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino.

Lt. Governor Howie Morales will assume the role of governor until Governor Lujan Grisham returns to New Mexico.