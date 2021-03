Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 5, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, March 5, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 5, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

SB 160 JUDICIAL CANDIDATES IN VOTER ACTION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 166 STATEWIDE WATERSHED STUDY (PINTO/ALLISON)

SB 172 TRIBAL NATURAL RESOURCES SPECIALIST (PINTO)

SB 178 SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT FEASIBILITY STUDY (HEMPHILL)

SB 209 NATIVE AMERICAN FILM FUNDING (PINTO)

SB 328 WATER & SANITATION GROSS RECEIPTS (GONZALES)

C/SB 127 FAMILY REPRESENTATION & ADVOCACY ACT (LOPEZ)

SB 210 ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above. For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 419 NARROW LANDOWNER ANIMAL TAKINGS (STEINBORN)

SM 12 DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES (HAMBLEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 5, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 401 CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION UNDER PED (PADILLA)

C/HB 128 SCHOOL PERSONNEL BACKGROUND & TRAINING (SARIÑANA)

HB 141 ED INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGY DEFINITION (SARIÑANA)

HB 142 SCHOOL TASK FORCE ON SEXUAL MISCONDUCT (THOMSON)

*C/HB 232 PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT (STAPLETON)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 5, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 34 PODIATRIC SVC. COST SHARING LIMITS (MATTHEWS)

HB 31 MILITARY JUSTICE CODE SEX CRIMES DEFINITIONS (SARIÑANA)

HB 67 PRIMARY CARE COUNCIL ACT (ARMSTRONG)

HB 119 TRAFFIC TICKET PAYMENTS (ALCON)

HB 120 MILITARY SPOUSE EXPEDITED LICENSURE (ALCON)

SB 370 EMERGENCY FOOD BANK FUNDS (TALLMAN)

SB 340 MEDICAL MARIJUANA CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 310 CHILD SEX CRIME STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS (STEINBORN)

SB 316 GENDER & ORIENTATION DATA COLLECTION (HAMBLEN)

SB 317 NO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH COST SHARING (HICKEY)

SB 322 ZONING CHANGES FOR DISABLED (SCHMEDES)

SB 382 HOSPITAL BILLING CHANGES (BRANDT)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 425 CONSERVANCY & IRRIGATION DIST. SALARIES (BACA)

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

Bilingual Multicultural Education Advisory Council:

Viridiana Cisneros (Co-chair)

Dr. Susana Ibarra-Johnson (Co-chair)

Adrian Sandoval (Member)

Dr. Berlinda Begay (Member)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 5, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 32 WILDLIFE CONSERVATION & PUBLIC SAFETY ACT (GONZALES)

SB 34 DESIGN AND BUILD OF PROJECT DELIVERY SYSTEM (KERNAN)

C/SB 53 PROCUREMENT CHANGES (O’NEILL)

C/SB 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG)

*SB 123 “HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER” DEFINITION (STEFANICS)

SB 141 PROBATION & PAROLE SANCTIONS (DUHIGG/STAPLETON)

*SB 179 HOSPITAL CARE FACILITIES CONTRACT (JARAMILLO)

SB 202 ALTERNATE BUSINESS ENTITY NAMES (PADILLA)

SB 218 UNIFORM DIVISION OF INCOME FOR TAX PURPOSES (SHENDO)

SB 220 EXCEPTIONS FOR BODY CAMERAS (CERVANTES)

SB 247 JUVENILE LIFE SENTENCES W/OUT PAROLE (SEDILLO LOPEZ/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

SB 387 SEGREGATED BANK ACCOUNT (WIRTH)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 5, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HJR 1 PERMANENT FUND FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, CA (MAESTAS)

SJR 1 FUNDS FOR TEACHER SALARIES AND INSTRUCTION (WIRTH)

SB 354 VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION (LOPEZ)

SJM 4 ADDRESS INSTITUTIONAL RACISM (LOPEZ)

SB 235 ABSENT VOTER ACT (POPE)

SB 412 16- & 17-YEAR-OLDS AS QUALIFIED ELECTORS (HAMBLEN)

