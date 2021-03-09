Tracy John Robertson Joins CureMetrix as EVP of Business Development
Sales, Marketing and Business Development Executive joins CureMetrix Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Growth
Our mission is to improve cancer survival rates worldwide. Tracy Robertson brings commercial experience, business acumen and a collaborative approach – keys to furthering our globally-focused strategy”LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software announced that medical industry veteran Tracy John Robertson has joined the company as executive vice president of business development.
— Navid Alipour, CEO, CureMetrix
“Building on the success, award-winning recognition and robust pipeline of innovations in the CureMetrix portfolio, we are excited to welcome Mr. Robertson to our executive team,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer of CureMetrix. “Our mission is to improve cancer survival rates worldwide; and Tracy Robertson brings the commercial experience, business acumen and a collaborative approach that will be key to furthering our globally-focused business development strategy. He has a proven record of driving shareholder value through programs that deliver sustained and profitable growth, increased brand awareness and enhanced customer satisfaction,” said Mr. Alipour.
In his role with CureMetrix, Robertson’s focus will be on continuing the CureMetrix expansion into new markets by augmenting its solution portfolio to drive client outcomes, identifying new business ventures and value-creation through the development of a global network of clinical and strategic partnerships.
Robertson, an accomplished business development leader brings more than three decades of healthcare experience spanning the Americas, UK, EU, and the Asia-Pacific region. His expertise includes clinical imaging and research, commercial sales, product marketing, general management, collaboration management and the development of diagnostic imaging centers and oncology treatment facilities. With a background in Radiologic Technology and MRI Clinical-Research, he led a division of GE Healthcare’s Advanced MRI Applications Group before establishing a global MRI Consultancy.
Robertson also spent 16 years with Siemens Healthcare in progressive global management roles before leading the commercialization efforts of two emerging-market technology firms, serving as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. Prior to joining CureMetrix, Mr. Robertson spent the past five years with VasoHealthcare – a licensed distributor for GE Healthcare – where he led the Women’s Health Group since 2017.
Regarding the opportunity to join CureMetrix, Robertson says, “I am excited and humbled to join this matrix of extraordinary commercial and scientific talent, supported by a world-class team of clinical and strategic advisors. I look forward to my role in helping CureMetrix bring life-saving, AI-based solutions to the market – especially the community of healthcare providers, radiologists, referring physicians, and the patients they serve.”
Mr. Robertson studied Radiologic Science and Technology at Riverview Medical Center and the George Washington University - School of Health Sciences. He went on to study Business Administration at the University of Pittsburgh - Katz Graduate School of Business (Prague campus) and continued his graduate studies in Business Management at the Duke University - Fuqua School of Business. He is married and has two children. They live in the Lake Lanier Region of NE Georgia.
About CureMetrix
Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and classification of anomalies in mammography. Our mission is to save lives and support better clinical and financial outcomes. www.CureMetrix.com
About CureMetrix Solutions
CureMetrix is the creator of AI mammography solutions cmTriage™ and cmAssist®.
cmTriage is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. Studies have shown that with cmTriage, radiologists can realize up to a 30% reduction in mammography reading time while supporting the overall practice to streamline workload.
In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist AI-CAD was able to demonstrate the ability to reduce false positives by 69% over traditional CAD and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27%, without increasing recall rates.
