CureMetrix Launches cmAngio® at the 2023 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Conference
CureMetrix® will demonstrate products at RSNA that leverage artificial intelligence in support of their mission to improve disease detection and survival rates.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven medical image analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual conference, set to take place from November 26 - 29 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.
CureMetrix is dedicated to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide, and its presence at the RSNA conference serves as a testament to its commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for women globally. Attendees can visit CureMetrix at booth #4583.
During the RSNA conference, CureMetrix is excited to offer attendees an exclusive opportunity to quickly implement our solutions and begin seeing the impact they have on patients, outcomes, and practices.
CureMetrix will showcase the following AI-powered mammography solutions at RSNA:
cmAngio® – An FDA-cleared AI-based detection software to identify Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC), an incidental finding in FFDM and DBT screening mammograms.
cmTriage® – An FDA-cleared AI-based software intended to help triage the radiologist’s mammography worklist based on the presence of a suspicious region of interest found by the underlying algorithm. This workflow optimization tool enables a radiologist to prioritize their FFDM mammography worklist based on the presence of a suspicious finding.
cmAssist® – An investigational computer-aided detection (CAD) software that leverages AI to help the radiologist identify, mark, and score regions of interest on screening mammograms.
cmDensity™– An under-development AI-based detection software that helps radiologists classify density accurately and consistently.
"We are honored to once again participate at RSNA. Each year it is an opportunity to meet with doctors from around the world, learn more about the challenges they face, and introduce our solutions to help improve women’s health care," said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. “We believe that our AI-driven solutions can provide radiologists with information that is actionable at the point of care to help them deliver the best outcomes for their patients.”
CureMetrix sponsors multiple IRB-approved studies and is currently recruiting radiologists and other physicians to participate in our studies. We invite any physicians interested in participating in clinical research to inquire about our studies by stopping by our booth or visiting the Research page of our website.
Disclaimer: cmAngio® and cmTriage® are FDA-cleared for commercial use in the U.S. cmAssist® is ANVISA-cleared for commercial use in Brazil. cmAssist® is an investigational device and is limited by U.S. law to investigational use. cmDensity™ is under development and is not available for commercial use in any country.
