CureMetrix Launches cmAngio® on Nuance Precision Imaging Network™ for Breast Arterial Calcifications Detection
CureMetrix advances women’s health with cmAngio on Nuance Precision Imaging Network, detecting and localizing breast arterial calcifications.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix®, an innovator in AI-driven mammography technology, is proud to announce the inclusion of its groundbreaking cmAngio® technology with the Nuance Precision Imaging Network™ (PIN). This strategic launch signifies a milestone in enhancing the utility and importance of breast imaging, advancing the standard of care in women’s health through AI-driven technology.
cmAngio is FDA-cleared, AI-based software that reads mammograms and detects and localizes Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC). cmAngio analyzes both full-field digital mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) screening mammograms to identify and mark these anomalies, which are currently only identified as incidental findings. Importantly, cmAngio allows radiologists to use existing screening mammograms to identify women who have BAC and refer them for additional evaluation as appropriate.
Among women who have had screening mammograms, the prevalence of BAC varies from around 12 to 42.5% (source 1). However, less than 5% of all instances of incidental findings of BAC in mammograms are reported (source 2). An increasing amount of evidence suggests that patients and referring providers want to be informed about the presence of BAC. (Source 3)
By seamlessly integrating into existing workflows through the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, cmAngio can now turn a mammogram into a two-for-one exam, screening for breast cancer and detecting and localizing BAC. This integration marks a significant advancement in breast imaging technology, empowering radiologists with AI-driven tools to detect underreported incidental findings. Creating more clinical value from a single mammogram, with no new radiation for the patient and no new procedures for the radiologist, women can now receive information that may be critical for their health.
Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement: “We are excited to work with Microsoft + Nuance and launch cmAngio on PIN. With thousands of installations across the country, Nuance represents a key channel for CureMetrix and a great opportunity to provide access to cmAngio to a broad swath of radiologists and their patients. This is a major step forward as we work to advance women’s health in the US and around the world.”
Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN) offers healthcare organizations a single point of access to a curated collection of third-party AI models that deliver imaging insights into the radiologist workflow. By combining PowerScribe, a workflow and reporting solution used by 80% of U.S. radiologists, with PowerShare, the largest image-sharing infrastructure, and the scale, security, and strength of Azure, PIN enables organizations to harness the power of AI to help achieve work efficiencies, more informed decision-making, and better patient care. The more than 15,000 healthcare facilities connected to PowerShare Image Sharing already have PIN infrastructure in place — only a minimal setup is required to access AI solutions through PIN.
“With the addition of cmAngio® on the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation. Together, we're pioneering a new era of precision imaging, empowering radiologists to make more informed decisions and ultimately improving patient care,” said Vikram Chhabra, General Manager of Diagnostics at Microsoft.
For more information about CureMetrix and cmAngio, please visit www.CureMetrix.com.
Source 1
Canadian Society of Breast Imaging Position Statement on Breast Arterial Calcification Reporting on Mammography, https://csbi.ca/canadian-society-of-breast-imaging-position-statement-on-breast-arterial-calcification-reporting-on-mammography/
Source 2
Internal CureMetrix analysis of 346,000 mammograms collected from 2008-2018
Source 3
Margolies LR, Yip R, Hwang E, et al. Breast Arterial Calcification in the Mammogram Report: The Patient Perspective. AJR. 2019;212:209-214. doi:10.2214/AJR.18.20171
