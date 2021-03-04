Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: March 4

In a case involving a Freedom of Information Act request made to the Environmental Protection Agency, the court held that the deliberative process privilege protects from disclosure under FOIA in-house draft biological opinions that are both predecisional and deliberative, even if the drafts reflect the agencies’ last views about a proposal. 

Read the court's opinion in United States Fish and Wildlife Serv. v. Sierra Club, Inc.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-547_08m1.pdf

In an immigration case, the court held that certain nonpermanent residents seeking to cancel a lawful removal order bear the burden of showing they have not been convicted of a disqualifying offense. 

Read the court's opinion in Pereida v. Wilkinson: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-438_j4el.pdf

