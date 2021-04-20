CBD Marketing: 5 Powerful Ways to Market Your CBD Brand | Award Winning Cannabis Firm & No Retainers
AlchemyLeads CBD Marketing Firm
The cannabis industry has experienced unprecedented growth in the last decade. Specifically, CBD has become a multi-billion-dollar business on its own.
Partnering with a reputable marketing agency to help create educational and engaging content for your audience is a sure way to achieve this. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is expected that the CBD oil segment will be valued at more than $20 billion by 2024. As more players join this lucrative venture, getting your CBD brand out there is not easy. That’s why you must adopt a well-thought CBD marketing strategy if you are to set your brand apart from the pool of green.
— Sean Chaudhary, Founder & CEO
Here we analyze several powerful CBD marketing tactics and mistakes to avoid in CBD advertising.
Why CBD Marketing is Vital for Your CBD Brand
As with any other business, CBD marketing is beneficial to your CBD brand. That’s why it has become a norm to see CBD-focused adverts on Facebook, an eye-catching Instagram story, or an SEO optimized CBD marketing campaign.
CBD marketing can help your CBD business in various ways, including:
Make Your Brand Stand Out from the Rest
As more states in the U.S. continue to legalize marijuana for recreational and medical uses, the CBD industry is experiencing a surge. More CBD brands are being established to compete for the growing CBD market.
To get your rightful share in this vast market, you must make efforts to make your CBD brand stand out from the rest.
Partnering with a reputable marketing agency to help create educational and engaging content for your audience is a sure way to achieve this.
Find New Customers
CBD marketing is a sure way to find new customers for your products. After all, most young adults (18 -25 years) in the United States will want to try CBD at some point in life.
Most of these have little-to-no information about CBD products, let alone choosing the right ones. By leveraging on the power of CBD marketing, you can quickly turn them into customers.
Customer Retention
Getting new customers is one thing; making them recurring customers is entirely different. That’s why you need to build brand awareness through CBD marketing.
You can do this by adding customer testimonials (legitimate) to your website. Positive customer reviews is a sure way to build your reputation and make your CBD customers come for more.
Best Strategies to Market a CBD Brand Online to Boost Revenue
Unlike other products, marketing CBD products online has many restrictions. That’s why it is vital to use the services of a reputable CBD digital marketing agency like AlchemyLeads when advertising your CBD brand.
AlchemyLeads will help boost your revenue and ensure you remain on the right side of the law. Nevertheless, here are proven digital marketing tips to help you market your CBD brand online:
Use SEO to Market Your CBD Products
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the best and safest way to market your CBD oil to your target customers.
However, you need to rely on organic growth since paid digital advertising is restricted in the cannabis industry.
Organic growth largely depends on SEO (search engine optimization). SEO is the process of driving non-paid traffic to your website via search engines.
Most CBD marketing companies recommend developing a comprehensive content marketing strategy and backlinks to boost SEO for your CBD business.
Influencer Marketing
Influencer marketing is another effective way to advertise your CBD brand. Influencers refer to people who have a massive following on social media and can largely benefit your CBD business (if done right).
The secret lies in choosing a reliable person with an interest in your CBD brand. For better results, select an influencer with a niche audience (in most cases small influencers) instead of larger influencers that have an audience with less engagement.
Involving influencers in your CBD advertising is an excellent way to boost your brand’s credibility. Besides, it helps improve SEO rankings and allows you to share content anytime, and ultimately increase sales.
Still not sure whether to use influencers in CBD advertising? These statistics by Animoto might make you think otherwise:
Millennials spend most of their time on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram
Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X rely on YouTube to make purchase decisions
Gen Z follows brands on Instagram
Gen Z and Gen X head to YouTube to discover new products
About 40 percent of people will buy something they see on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube
The above statistics confirm that including influencers in your CBD brand advertising will provide a range of possibilities for your products.
CBD Content Marketing
Truth be told. CBD advertising is not a walk in the park. However, this does not mean that you cannot market your CBD brand successfully without a paid ads campaign.
CBD focused blogs is a sure way to market your CBD products to cold prospects who are always searching for:
Best CBD oil brands for 2021
Information about CBD products
Health benefits of CBD
Best places to travel for CBD lovers
Where to buy CBD products online
Etc.
That being the case, you need to develop an effective CBD marketing strategy. Provide relevant CBD content in search results to drive prospective customers to your website.
Creating SEO optimized CBD blog posts is vital when it comes to content marketing for CBD brands.
That’s why you need to partner with a CBD advertising agency that understands SEO's power and knows the tricks to make your brand rank on page 1 on search engines for CBD related searches.
Why Use Content Marketing to Market Your CBD Brand?
No paid advertising campaigns
More organic traffic from search results
Boosts your CBD brand’s online visibility
CBD Affiliate Marketing Programs
Affiliate marketing (the process where an affiliate earns a commission for marketing your products) is another excellent way to market your CBD brand.
Since affiliate earnings depend on performance, it is a low risk and less costly way to market your CBD brand. Besides, a CBD affiliate program allows you to target a larger audience with a personal touch.
Here are some reasons why you need to consider affiliate marketing in CBD advertising:
According to business insider, affiliate marketing makes for 15 percent of total media advertising revenue
Affiliate marketing is valued at over $12 billion globally, according to IAB
Tanya Sethiy
https://alchemyleads.com
+1 818-408-6550
info@alchemyleads.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn