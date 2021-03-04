Expanding Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Roll-out

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced three new short term mass vaccination sites that will utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in an expansion of New York's roll-out of the new vaccine. Future vaccine allocations, when they are delivered, will be used to establish additional sites throughout the state. The sites will be located at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, SUNY Genesee in Batavia, Genesee County, and Jamestown Community College in Olean, Cattaraugus County. They will open Friday and aim to distribute vaccine in areas of the State that need additional options for residents. Each site will administer 3,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. New York will partner with local medical providers in setting up the operating these sites.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine's approval opens an important new chapter in our efforts to vaccinate all New Yorkers for COVID-19, and we're ramping it up thanks to a large initial influx of supply," Governor Cuomo said. "These three new sites will get shots in arms on a large scale in critical parts of the state, and the vaccine's ease of storage and administration will help us simplify the process statewide. Vaccinating as many New Yorkers as possible is vital to protecting the public health and ultimately defeating the virus, and these sites are a step forward in that ongoing effort."

Eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Marist College

51 Fulton Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Friday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SUNY Genesee Community College

1 College Rd

Batavia, NY 14020

Friday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Jamestown Community College - Olean Campus

260 North Union Street

Olean, NY 14760

Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. As the federal supply of this new vaccine increases, these efforts will be adapted and expanded to other sites throughout the state.

On March 2, Governor Cuomo announced New York State is launching a new pilot program to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine to eligible New Yorkers during the overnight hours at the Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and New York State Fair Mass Vaccination Sites. Following a discussion with the White House COVID-19 Task Force, New York is taking measures to distribute the state's allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as quickly as possible, as states have been informed there will be a lag in the following week's allocation. As part of this effort, thousands of new appointments will be made available at each of the three sites in the coming days. Counties, pharmacies, and Federally Qualified Health Centers will also be receiving Johnson & Johnson allocations this week.

On March 1, the Governor announced that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force has unanimously recommended use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in New York State. This also follows the FDA's advisory committee's recommendation for emergency use authorization.