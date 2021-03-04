New Community-Based Vaccination Sites

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools and fire stations. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,000 people throughout the week. Since January 15, 120 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 50,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.

"Reaching underserved communities across the state is critical to a vaccination strategy that serves all New Yorkers, and community-based pop-up sites bring the vaccine directly to those who have been hardest hit by the virus," Governor Cuomo said. "As we continue to expand access, we're also partnering with community leaders to address vaccine skepticism which remains a large problem in underserved communities. Fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process remain our top priorities and we will not rest until COVID is defeated once and for all."

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments. The 12 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY Canaan Baptist Church 132 W 116th St New York, NY 10026 Open: March 5, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

NYCHA Chelsea Addition 436 West 27 Drive New York, NY 10001 Open: March 5, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Jacob Riis Settlement 10-25 41st Ave Queens, NY 11101 Open: March 7, 2021; 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Spring Creek Towers Community Center 1540 Van Siclen Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11239 Open: March 6 & 7, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

LONG ISLAND Uniondale High School 933 Goodrich Street Uniondale, NY 11553 Open: March 4, 2021; 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

B.A.P.S Swaminarayan Hindu Temple 2 Deshon Drive Melville, NY 11747 Open: March 5, 2021; 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

HUDSON VALLEY Open Door Family Medical Center Village of Ossining Ambulance Corps and Neighbors Link 165 Main St Ossining, NY 10562 Open: March 6, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

**all appointments already filled**

CAPITAL REGION Hudson Central Firehouse 77 North 7th Street Hudson, NY 12534 Open: March 6, 2021; 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

**all appointments already filled**

MOHAWK VALLEY St. Paul's Baptist Church 219 Leah St Utica, NY 13501 Open: March 4, 2021; 9:30 AM-1:30 PM

SOUTHERN TIER Friendship Baptist Church 120 Pearl St Corning, NY 14830 Open: March 5, 2021; 1:00 PM-4:00 PM

CENTRAL NEW YORK Tucker Missionary Baptist Church 515 Oakwood Avenue Syracuse, NY 13205 Open: March 5, 2021; 12:00 PM -3:30 PM

FINGER LAKES

Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St Rochester, NY 14611 Open: March 6, 2021; 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Attorney General Letitia James, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.