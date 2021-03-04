HNL Airfield repairs scheduled for Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9

Main, News Posted on Mar 4, 2021 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents of airfield repair work near Runway 4R-22L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9, from 3:00 p.m. to midnight.

During the scheduled work hours, arriving flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of air traffic over Ewa Plains. The construction is weather dependent.