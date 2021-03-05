Landmarks across the country go Blue for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
35W Bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, MN will shine blue for colorectal cancer awareness on Tues., March 9.
Public and Private Spaces to be Lit #BlueForCRC on Tuesday, March 9
As a colorectal cancer survivor and passionate advocate, I hope that by helping to turn my city blue it will shine a light on the importance of screening. We need that now more than ever.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. On Tues., March 9, and throughout the month, civic, public, and private landmarks across the United States are slated to go BLUE (the awareness color for colorectal cancer) in honor of the nation’s colorectal cancer (CRC) community, including over one million colorectal cancer survivors. Colon Cancer Coalition is leading the effort with help from Fight Colorectal Cancer, the American Cancer Society, and countless volunteers.
Over 160 landmarks and health care facilities from at least 19 states are scheduled to shine blue from dusk to dawn starting Fri., March 5, with the bulk of the country blue on Tues., March 9, and others throughout the month of March. In addition, businesses and health care facilities are encouraging employees and patients to wear blue, share information, and support screening for the nation’s no. 2 cancer killer. Highlights include the 35W Bridge in Minneapolis, the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston, George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby Airports in Houston, Downtown Orlando Public Art Displays, and dozens of others. A list of landmarks, public spaces, health care facilities, and other businesses going blue is available at ColonCancerCoalition.org/BlueForCRC.
"As a colorectal cancer survivor and passionate advocate, I hope that by helping to turn my city blue it will shine a light on the importance of screening. We need that now more than ever,” says Allison Rosen, Houston-resident, colorectal cancer survivor, and volunteer coordinating over 30 landmarks in Houston and the surrounding area. “I do not want to lose another friend to this cancer that is preventable and very treatable if caught early."
The goal of the #BlueforCRC campaign is to educate Americans about the importance of colorectal cancer screening and to show support for patients, survivors, and caregivers. Health care - cancer screenings in particular – has been delayed or cancelled during COVID-19. Care and cancer screenings, however, are available and encouraged.
“Too much has been delayed in the past year because of COVID-19,” notes Chris Evans, president of the Colon Cancer Coalition. “Colorectal cancer screenings shouldn’t be one of them. By working with our partners at Fight Colorectal Cancer and the American Cancer Society to literally light the country blue, we can highlight the importance of this lifesaving health screening.”
Delays in colorectal cancer screening can result in later diagnosis making outcomes worse for patients. Colorectal cancer is very treatable and beatable when caught in the earliest stages. Health care providers are doing everything possible to keep patients safe during office visits and colonoscopy procedures. Now is the time to make and keep a colorectal cancer screening appointment. For those still nervous about in-office visits there are also several at-home screening options available.
“Screening tests increase the chance of catching some cancers when they may be easier to treat,” added Matt Flory, Minnesota Strategic Partnerships Manager at the American Cancer Society. “Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month gives us a great opportunity to talk about the lifesaving screening options available for this common cancer.”
"Sixty percent of deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented, yet one in three Americans aren't up-to-date with screening. There was a drastic drop in screenings due to COVID-19 and raising awareness is the key to increasing screening rates and saving lives," said Anjee Davis, MPPA, president of Fight Colorectal Cancer. "Working with the Colon Cancer Coalition on the Blue for CRC campaign to educate, raise awareness, and honor those in the fight against colorectal cancer has been wonderful. We are so much stronger when we work together."
There is still time to get involved. Submit a landmark, business, or other facility going blue at any time in March through the form on the webpage. The general public is invited to participate by simply wearing a favorite shade of blue or lighting their home or businesses with a blue lightbulb. Photos can be shared on Twitter or Instagram using #BlueForCRC.
COLORECTAL CANCER FACTS
● Colorectal cancer is the nation’s No. 2 cancer killer, but it is up to 95% preventable with on-time screening.
● 1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colon or rectal (colorectal) cancer during their lifetime.
● The American Cancer Society estimates 149,500 Americans may be diagnosed in 2021, and 52,980 may lose their life to this disease in 2021.
● Colonoscopy screening can prevent colorectal cancer, but there are several screening options, talk to a doctor to find the best test for you.
● 1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients are 20-54 years old.
About Colon Cancer Coalition
The Colon Cancer Coalition is based in Minnesota and dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Annually the Colon Cancer Coalition distributes over $1 million dollars to local communities to build and sustain programs promoting early prevention, screening, and research, as well as patient support efforts for those living with this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit https://ColonCancerCoalition.org.
About Fight Colorectal Cancer
Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at https://FightCRC.org.
About American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to https://www.cancer.org.
