COLON CANCER COALITION AND SALIX LAUNCH A YEAR-LONG CAMPAIGN TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENINGS
Doreen Hogan was diagnosed with colorectal cancer following a delayed colorectal cancer screening as a result of initial health care delays because of COVID-19. Her prognosis is good after finally getting screened so her cancer could be treated.
2021 ‘Faces of Blue’ Story Series Kicks off in March for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Personal stories are needed now more than ever to help those with delayed screenings due to COVID-19 recognize they need to take that important step to schedule their colorectal cancer screening.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colon Cancer Coalition, a national nonprofit organization focusing on grass roots efforts to increase screening and awareness for colorectal cancer, and Salix Pharmaceuticals (“Salix”), the gastroenterology (GI) business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”) and one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced they are joining to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screening and encourage patients to resume screenings after the COVID-19-resulting health care delays. The 10th year of this campaign, which features the personal stories of patients, survivors, and others touched by colorectal cancer, kicks off in March in time for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and continues throughout the year.
— Chris Evans, president, Colon Cancer Coalition
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2020, there was an estimated 90% decrease in colonoscopies and biopsies between the months of March and April compared to the numbers from the same time in 2019. ACS also reports an estimated 1.7 million colonoscopies were missed from March to June, 2020, and an estimated 18,000 undiagnosed or delayed diagnoses of colorectal cancer during that time.
“Personal stories resonate and can help influence behavior,” remarked Chris Evans, president, Colon Cancer Coalition. “In the past nine years the Colon Cancer Coalition has shared stories to encourage people to take the important step and get screened for colorectal cancer. Now, more than ever, the personal stories are needed to help individuals with delayed screenings due to COVID-19 recognize they need to take that important step to pick up the phone and schedule their colorectal cancer screening. We are thrilled to partner with Salix in this effort to jump start screenings in 2021.”
"As a leading gastroenterology company, we recognize the importance of colorectal cancer screening,” said Robert Spurr, president, Salix. “Our hope is that this collaboration with the Colon Cancer Coalition will encourage patients to schedule their colorectal cancer screenings as soon as safely possible.”
Faces of Blue stories will be published regularly during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and semi-monthly throughout the rest of the year. The stories, which are posted to the Colon Cancer Coalition’s website, share the journeys of patients, survivors, caregivers and health care providers touched by colorectal cancer. The stories will be shared on social media pages by both the Colon Cancer Coalition and Salix beginning in March and through the rest of the 2021.
To learn more about colorectal cancer and the importance of colorectal cancer screening, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.
About the Colon Cancer Coalition
The Colon Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis, Minn., dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness for colon cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® events are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Since 2004, millions of dollars have been granted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to local programs that promote early prevention, screening, and patient support services for this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit https://ColonCancerCoalition.org.
About Faces of Blue
The Faces of Blue Series, in its 10th year, features the personal stories of patients, survivors, and others touched by colorectal cancer. The Colon Cancer Coalition features a special place on its website dedicated to this shared colorectal cancer experience. By publishing these accounts of courage, endurance, strength, and even humor, the Colon Cancer Coalition hopes to share a common experience and provide encouragement for all affected by this disease. To read these stories of colorectal cancer resilience and perseverance, visit https://ColonCancerCoalition.org/FacesOfBlue.
About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients’ lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/salixpharma) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/salix-pharmaceuticals/).
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at https://www.bauschhealth.com.
Sources:
American Cancer Society. Promoting Colorectal Cancer Screening During The COVID-19 Pandemic. Accessed Online. 2.22.2021: https://www.bcbswny.com/content/dam/COMMON/non-secure/provider/blue-bulletin/2021/promoting-colorectal-cancer-screening-during-the-COVID-19-pandemic.pdf
Bausch Health Media Contact:
Lainie Keller
lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com
(908) 927-1198
Salix Media Contact:
Karen Paff
karen.paff@salix.com
(908) 927-1190
Erin Peterson
Colon Cancer Coalition
erin@coloncancercoalition.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn