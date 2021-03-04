Request for Proposals to Develop Javits "Site K"

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that a Request for Proposals for the commercial or mixed-use development of 418 11th Avenue, one of the last remaining vacant parcels on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan, is now open. The approximately 1.2-acre site, referred to as Site K, is owned by the New York Convention Center Development Corporation - an Empire State Development subsidiary - and is located directly east of the main entrance to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is currently undergoing a $1.5 billion, 1.2 million square-foot expansion.

"From the opening of Moynihan Train Hall to the High Line expansion, we are creating a vibrant, transit-oriented Midtown West that is designed to fuel significant economic growth as we restart our state's economy," Governor Cuomo said. "Site K will bring even more opportunities to this flourishing New York neighborhood, with improved transit, new outdoor spaces and affordable housing opportunities - a true testament to our commitment to build back better."

ESD Acting Commissioner, and President and CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "Governor Cuomo's vision to transform Manhattan's West Side takes a big step forward with ESD's issuance of the Site K RFP. As we continue to advance our work on the Javits Center expansion, this project presents a unique development opportunity at the front door of one of New York's most highly trafficked destinations, hosting world-famous events and industry gatherings attended by hundreds of thousands of visitors, convention-goers and New Yorkers annually."

Bounded by 35th and 36th Streets, and 11th Avenue and Hudson Boulevard West, Site K is directly across from the Javits Center and one block from the High Line, the #7 subway line, Hudson Yards and Hudson River Park. Through this RFP and any selected project, Empire State Development expects to create new and sustainable economic opportunities for New York State, while ensuring meaningful participation by Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses.

The development of Site K is part of Governor Cuomo's broader Midtown West redevelopment, announced as part of the 2021 State of the State agenda. New York State has previously led several successful macro-development projects in New York City, including Battery Park City, Roosevelt Island and the transformation of Times Square. In addition to the recently opened Moynihan Train Hall, other elements of Governor Cuomo's vision for Midtown West include the Javits Center expansion, the Empire Station Complex project, extending the High Line, replacing the Port Authority Bus Terminal and transforming Pier 76 from a tow pound to a waterfront park. The $51 billion plan will create 196,000 jobs, new outdoor spaces, improved public transit and pedestrian connections, and bring commercial and affordable housing opportunities to the burgeoning Manhattan neighborhood.

Respondents may propose a commercial or mixed-use development, including hotel uses that are complementary to the Javits Center. Any proposals that include residential use must include 30 percent permanently affordable units as outlined in the RFP and in compliance with the Affordable New York program.

Submissions are due by Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The RFP and additional information about the process is available on Empire State Development's website here, and questions should be directedto [email protected].