Pacific Air Cargo Launches New Website
Our new website was developed to make the shipping process simpler and user friendly for our partners and customers, with informative content, online booking, free quotes, and standard forms.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo, a leading air freight company has recently launched a new website that provides information about their services, schedules, fees and tracking as well as online booking and free quotes. From cargo to vehicles, produce to pets, Pacific Air Cargo excels in customer service, with express air services between Los Angeles and Honolulu, onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, and weekly services to Pago Pago and Guam. Charters are also available to both domestic and international Pacific Rim destinations.
Pacific Air Cargo is equipped to handle the most precious cargo with extreme care. PAC has transported priceless artwork, amazing live animals, sensitive scientific equipment, COVID-19 vaccines, as well as outsize machinery, Humvees, movie sets, rock concert stage and sound equipment, and even large commercial jet engines.
Their V.I.P. Pet Service offers family pets the comfort of the climate controlled main deck of their B-747F under the watchful eyes of crewmembers. Fresh produce that has included flowers, spices, exotic fruits, fresh fish and seafood are transported and stored in temperature-controlled environments to meet the exacting specifications of their customers. Each item is meticulously cared for prior to, during and after shipping.
Specialty services such as transporting pharmaceuticals, goods from an unknown shipper, cargo that needs delicate handling including hazardous materials, as well as ground handling for everything from mail, cargo build- up, fueling, and short and long-term management. PAC has 24,000 sq. ft. of storage at LAX and 45,000 sq. ft. at HNL, providing ample space to secure cargo and meet scheduling demands. Federally approved bonded space for U.S. Customs is available at both airports, and refrigerated storage can be provided for extended periods.
“Our new website was developed to make the shipping process simpler and user friendly with informative content, online booking, free quotes, and standard forms, making shipping goods easier for our partners and customers,” said Paul Skellon, Director of Marketing and Communications. “But rest assured our friendly, multi-lingual staff is always available to assist in-person, to make every air freight experience with Pacific Air Cargo an exceptional one!”
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747 express air services between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, and weekly services to Pago Pago (American Samoa) and Guam. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. www.pacificaircargo.com
