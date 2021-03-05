Girls Design Tomorrow a Personal Mentoring Venture Launching on Women's Day 2021
A passion driven mentoring venture for girls to enjoy real world work experience, learn leadership, passion, and purpose #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Girls Participate in Creative Contest Winners Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com
Recruiting for Good has created a collaborative mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' a collaborative and personal mentoring work experience for Middle School Girls who love to design products that make a positive impact.
Girls chosen for our meaningful venture are personally mentored by Carlos Cymerman to learn leadership skills, passion, and purpose. Girls collaborate with creative entrepreneurial moms, Nicole Borota (Jersey Cookie Girl) and Parrish Walsh (Fiction Jewelry), to gain real world work experience and co-create designs.
Girls will choose a cause they want to support, the designs created will be hosted on Nicole and Parrish's websites, and 5% of sales will be donated. Recruiting for Good will also help fund marketing and social media for co-created designs.
How Girls Land Spot On Passion Driven Venture
Middle School Girls attend school in LA or NJ/NY
Girls participate in creative contests 'Girls See The World for Good' or 'Girls Use Your Voice for Good.' The girls who exhibit the most creative aptitude, the right attitude, and positive values will be chosen in 2021 on Mother's Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I am so grateful to co-create the venture for girls with two of the most creative and passionate moms (Nicole and Parrish). One of the most rewarding results for the Girls will be learning The Essence of Presence; 'Become That Which You Bring to The World…In Every Aspect of Your Life!'"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties. Recently, Carlos Co-Created 'Love What is Love Jewelry' with Parrish Walsh www.LoveWhatisLove.com
Before Recruiting for Good, Carlos worked as a teacher, and attended grad school to become a therapist. For the last 10 years, Carlos was part of a nonprofit that taught leadership development. He created ‘Our Moms Work‘, mentored hundreds of people (men, women and kids), created ‘The Sweetest Gig;’ and created 'creative writing contest and parties (Kickass & Party for Good).' And for 25 the last years, thru Recruiting for Good, he has placed thousands of talented professionals in Sweet Jobs that Changed their Life…He knows what it takes to Love Work & Life!
1 More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl....My name is Nicole Borota; previously I was an architectural designer who now expresses herself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create the jewelry collection. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can celebrate the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you. www.FictionJewelry.com
