Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,900 in the last 365 days.

2021-03-03 17:47:22.607 $100,000 Prize Surprises Marshall Resident

2021-03-03 17:47:22.607

Story Photo

Keith Ellefson of Marshall has claimed a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at J&K Liquor and Tobacco, 675 S. Odell Ave., in Marshall.

Ellefson scratched the ticket in the parking lot, but he didn’t immediately realize how much he’d won. Leaving the prizes unscratched at first, he saw that he had won 200 times something, but he didn’t yet know the amount.

“I scratched [it]off, but I didn’t reveal the prize amount,” he explained.

Ellefson took the ticket to another retail location, where he scanned it and saw that he had won $100,000. Stunned, Ellefson then scratched the prize amount and saw that he had won 200 times $500, or $100,000.

He later returned to the store he purchased the ticket from to let them know they had sold him a ticket worth so much.

“They were pretty shocked,” he recalled. “But so was I!”

$7,000,000 Mega Money” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $59.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $7 million and two more $100,000 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in Saline County won more than $4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $380,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $542,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-03-03 17:47:22.607 $100,000 Prize Surprises Marshall Resident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.