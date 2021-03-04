REMINDER: Public hearing scheduled for Carteret County shellfish lease proposals

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by web conference on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Hamann Clammin’ (Philip Hamann, agent) has applied for a 2.30-acre bottom lease in the Newport River.

Sandbar Oyster Company, LLC (David Cessna, agent) has applied for a 4.46-acre bottom and water column lease in Back Sound.

Moyst Oyster Company (Adam Randles, agent) has applied for a 5.5-acre bottom and water quality lease in North River.

Austin Goodwin has applied for a 0.91-acre bottom and water column lease in Wards Creek.

35 North Mariculture, LLC. (Isaiah Smith, agent) has applied for a 2.59-acre bottom and water column lease in North Bay.

Christian Bayer has applied for a 1.76-acre bottom lease below the bridge in North River.

Doy Rhue has applied for a 1.01-acre water column lease in Newport River.

The public may participate in the hearing online or by telephone. To facilitate comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak during the meeting to pre-register here by 4 p.m. March 15.

Also, the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 and may be submitted in two ways:

Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through an online form available here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Public hearing information, including the web conference link and call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found here.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.