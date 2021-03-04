MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for Dare County shellfish lease proposals

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by web conference on proposed shellfish leases in Dare County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

William Belter and Ryan Belter have applied for a 6.05-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease near Clam Shoal.

Martin Crew Hayes has applied for a 2.89-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease off Avon Harbor.

Hans Tyler Hofe has applied for a 1.92-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease off Avon Harbor.

The public may participate in the hearing online or by telephone. To facilitate comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak during the meeting to pre-register here by 4 p.m. Monday, April 12.

Also, the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 and may be submitted two ways:

Online Comments – Written comments will be accepted through an online form available here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Public hearing information, including the web conference link and call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found here.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.