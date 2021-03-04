Register now for the Wisconsin Tech Summit virtual event March 17

Because large and small companies tend to travel in different orbits, they rarely collide, even if they’re in the same business sector. The goal of the Wisconsin Tech Summit is to bring together major companies and emerging firms to explore potential business relationships around technology needs and innovation.

The 2021 summit is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a virtual event. Registration is now open for general attendance, as well as for emerging tech companies that would like to take part in pre-scheduled, 15-minute strategic meetings with major firms. In these meetings, emerging companies meet with the major firms to explore potential business relationships around technology needs and innovation. Applications are screened by the participating major companies ahead of the summit and will be selected for meetings based on the information provided.

Applications are also welcome from early-stage funds that want to introduce portfolio companies and otherwise connect with major firms.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Tracie Rotter, a former partner at Google Ventures. The schedule also includes several “office hour” sessions, one of which will be with the WEDC’s Joey Frayne. Frayne will be giving an overview of the WEDC programs and resources available to tech startups.

Registration closes March 15. To register or learn more, visit the Wisconsin Technology Council website.