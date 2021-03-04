Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Unexpected £17,000 compensation bonus for timeshare victim

Official judgement document

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Agar, 53, from Leicester contacted European Consumer Claims (ECC) for help getting out of his restrictive timeshare contract, and ended up with a compensation payout he had no idea he was entitled to.

View Paul Agar's testimony in this link.

Signed up with ANFI

“My wife Domenica and I signed up with ANFI around 19 years ago,” explains security driver Paul. “It cost us around £13,500 and we only used ANFI for 6 years before we started holidaying through normal booking sites.

“We realised we were paying hundreds of pounds a year in maintenance fees for something we weren’t using and started to get worried.

Illegal deposit on the day

“We needed help to get out of the contract and years later our research led us to ECC, who were not only able to get us out, but also told us we could claim compensation for being mis-sold.

“ANFI took a deposit from us on the day we bought. It might not seem like a big deal, but it went against legislation enacted in 1999 to protect people from high pressure timeshare sales.

Bonus

“It took a long time to go through the courts, but we just received £16,725,” beams Paul. “There is a few thousand still to come too. We just wanted to get out of the contract. The money was a real bonus.
“Anyone thinking about doing this, give ECC a call and talk to them. You won’t regret it.”

Timeshare lawyers

Paul Agar’s case was a satisfying result against ANFI,” states Adriana Stoyanova, senior lawyer at M1 Legal, the firm of timeshare lawyers who work with ECC on compensation and relinquishment cases and achieved this victory. “ANFI owners are increasingly being awarded compensation over illegal contracts.”


Caution

“There are a huge amount of owners in Mr and Mrs Agar’s situation who need help both relinquishing their ownerships, and claiming the compensation they are entitled to,” says Andrew Cooper, CEO of ECC. “What people need to be aware of is that there are a great deal of fraudsters out there keen to take advantage of desperate timeshare owners

“Before giving any money to these firms it is important that people research who they are dealing with. There is a useful website, timesharetrust.co.uk, which explains how to do your own research

“Alternatively there are independent timeshare consumer associations who will advise for free.
“And of course you can get in touch with us at ECC for a no obligation chat.”

Andrew Cooper
European Consumer Claims (ECC)
+44 800 610 1512
info@ecc-eu.com

