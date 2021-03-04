Nap Time is the best time of the day

michelle maliZAki taking a nap in her onesie From Nap Time! by nap8sta music video Michelle Malizaki performing her sogn

Enjoy napping on National Napping Day, 3/15/21 with an official song, Nap Time! by nap8sta!

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Napping Day will be celebrated in the U.S. on March 15th, as it marks the day after return of daylight saving time. National Napping Day is one of a few holidays with an official song: Nap Time! by nap8sta by Michelle MaliZaki MaliZaki wrote the song during a spring break a few years back. “I was trying to entertain my kids by singing improvised song after song, making up melody and lyrics, and this one jingle never was stuck in my head, so, I recorded a song.”William Anthony, Ph.D., who created the National Napping Day said “We chose this particular Monday because Americans are more ‘nap-ready’ than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time,” in Boston University’s press release.MaliZaki learned about the holiday, and contacted Dr. Anthony. “ I told him “I have a perfect song for your holiday,” and he said “that’s a great idea” (to have an official song for the holiday).”MaliZaki made the music video for the song with her friends from UCB Los Angeles, a comedy school: Max Funke, Chris Candy and Michael Cavanaugh. You can watch it on YouTube.On Monday after the daylight saving time starts, don’t forget to sing MaliZaki’s Nap time! By nap8sta and even dance with the tune. It’d make you happy from inside.###Michelle Malizaki is a middle age Japanese mom standup comedian. She was the runner up at the finals for US Comedy Contest 2021 and also was the finalist for the Clean Comedy Challenge in Nashville 2020. She is passionate about pens, paper, and occasional puns on TIkTok @mmalizaki

Music Video for Nap Time! by nap8sta