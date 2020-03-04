Daylight saving time starts on Monday - time to sing Nap Time! by nap8sta

Michelle MaliZaki taking a nap in her onesie From Nap Time! by nap8sta music video

What national holiday has an official song? It's National Napping Day on March 9th.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annual National Napping Day will be celebrated across America on March 9th, 2020 after you lose an hour when we spring forward.That means you have a great excuse to take a nap and catch up on the hour of sleep you lost over the weekend.What other national day have fun official song like National Napping Day?Michelle Malizaki is a standup comedian in Los Angeles area who first sang the song to entertain her elementary school age kids while on Spring break. The song got stuck in her head, so she recorded the song with basic Japanese phrases as she teaches Japanese classes at Conejo Valley Adult School in Thousand Oaks, CA. She loved the song very much, she made a music video. Her non-Japanese friends kept on asking her what she was singing about, so she recorded a translated version and used the same video for the music video, thus giving it a “foreign film” effect.Michael Pollock, a musical director at the Second City Hollywood says “Nap Time! (by nap8sta) is a delight song.”Both versions of song are available on YouTube:Link for English version - https://youtu.be/0yAuuCw8iAQ (search: National Napping Day)Link for Japanese version - https://youtu.be/CunClMeg18w (search: Nap Time! by nap8sta Boston University (BU) Professor, William Anthony, PH.D., and his wife, Camille Anthony, presidents of The Napping Company, founded this observance in 1999 to make people aware of the many health benefits of napping. ‘We chose this particular Monday after the daylights saving time starts because Americans are more nap-ready than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight savings time” said Dr. Anthony. He also says ‘it’s a great idea” to have an official song for National Napping Day.As Michelle Malizaki sings, “nap time is the best time of the day,” indeed. Taking a nap will improve your productivity and mood, and it doesn’t cost anything. What better to do when you are robbed an hour of precious sleeping time? Enjoy “nap time” today!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.