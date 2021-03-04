Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for March 4, 2021

Honoring a Famous Missourian

Like many of you, I was saddened to hear of the passing of Rush Limbaugh. His radio show, and the conservative views and ideas expressed through it, have had a profound impact on my life. On Monday, March 1, I was honored to pay tribute to this son of the Show-Me State. Below is the text from my point of personal privilege honoring Rush Limbaugh on the floor of the Missouri Senate.

“Mr. President, I would like to take a moment to honor a great Missourian who has recently passed away and was laid to rest in St. Louis last week — Rush Limbaugh.

“Born in Cape Girardeau, Rush Limbaugh began his career in broadcasting at age 16, working as a disc jockey for a hometown radio station. Throughout Limbaugh’s career, he helped revolutionize our media and political landscape. I believe his passion inspired millions of Americans to be the best they can and kept our country on course to a bright future.

Please click on the above picture to view video of Sen. Dave Schatz's point of personal privilege honoring Rush Limbaugh

“‘The Rush Limbaugh Show,’ syndicated on more than 600 stations, listened to by 27 million people each week, was the highest rated national radio talk show in America. Limbaugh was widely recognized as one of the premiere voices of the conservative movement. In 1992, President Ronald Reagan thanked him, saying quote,

‘For all you’re doing to promote … conservative principles … you have become the No. 1 voice for conservatism in our country.’

A bronze bust of Rush Limbaugh sits in the Hall of Famous Missourians.

“Limbaugh was awarded the Marconi radio award for Syndicated Radio Personality of the Year five times. He was inducted into the National Radio and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. In 2012, Rush Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians, and his bust can be seen in our Capitol today.

On Feb. 4, 2020, the day after he announced that he had advanced lung cancer, Rush’s life and career were recognized during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, where Rush received our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rush Limbaugh proved that fighting for what you believe in requires strength to stand and an unwavering courage to push back against the rapidly advancing ‘cancel culture’ that surrounds us.

“I admire and respect Rush Limbaugh’s unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. His passion, inspiration, boldness to speak will be missed. So today I ask that the members of this body stand and celebrate the amazing and impactful life of such a great Missourian, Rush Limbaugh.”

I was honored to stand on the floor of the Missouri Senate and discuss the legacy of Rush Limbaugh. He always said he had a “talent on loan from God.” From where I stand, Rush had a profound impact on our country and the way we talk about politics. He will be greatly missed, and I pray his family finds comfort in the fact that he entertained and inspired countless Americans and made a difference in their lives.

